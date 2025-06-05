The Archaeology of Romany Gypsies with John-Henry Phillips at National Holocaust Museum

Archaeologist, presenter, and filmmaker John-Henry Phillips will be coming to the Museum on July 27 from 1pm - 1:30pm to discuss the history of Romany Gypsies in the UK, their heritage, and his fascinating discoveries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romany Gypsies have lived in the UK for over 500 years and have faced persecution throughout. In 2024, John-Henry, himself from a Romany background, led the first ever archaeological excavation of a historic Romany site in Britain. Featured in Digging for Britain, the excavation uncovered the little-known ‘Gypsy Compounds’ and ‘Gypsy Rehabilitation Centre’ sites of forced assimilation that operated until the late 1970s.

This talk explores the history of Romany Gypsies in the UK, the overlooked Romany heritage still visible today, and the unique discoveries made during this groundbreaking excavation.

Book your tickets at https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/the-archaeology-of-romany-gypsies-with-john-henry-phillips

Held to commemorate Roma Genocide Remembrance Day 2025, on August 2.