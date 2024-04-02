Test your wits and win a date with football royalty: Kevin Keegan awaits at Mexborough's Borders Micro Bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mexborough, UK - In an exciting collaboration, the Borders Micro Bar and the Empress Building are setting the stage for a quiz night that promises to be the talk of the town. Slated for April 4, 2024, this event isn't just any quiz night; it's a gateway to an exclusive encounter with the football legend, Kevin Keegan, on October 18, 2024.

Kevin Keegan, whose roots run deep in nearby Armthorpe, Doncaster, and whose football journey from Scunthorpe United to the heights of Liverpool under Bill Shankly has inspired many, will be making a special appearance at the Empress Building. This visit, generously facilitated by the Empress Building, offers the quiz night winners a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the man behind the legend in an intimate "audience with" experience.

Tara Greenall, the passionate owner and landlady of the Borders Micro Bar, shared her enthusiasm: "We're absolutely delighted to host this quiz night, which promises more than just fun and games. It's a celebration of community spirit, the love of football, and an incredible opportunity to meet one of its greatest icons, Kevin Keegan. We can't wait to welcome everyone to what promises to be an unforgettable evening."

The quiz night is not just about testing knowledge; it's a heartening gathering that brings together the charm of Mexborough's community with the allure of football nostalgia. Participants can look forward to a range of engaging activities, including the thrilling "Play Your Card Right" game, with the ultimate prize being an audience with Kevin Keegan himself.

Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, reflects on the significance of the event: "Having Kevin Keegan join us is a profound honour and reflects the strong community ties we cherish here in Mexborough. This event is a perfect embodiment of our collective spirit and passion for football, offering an evening that will be remembered and cherished."

Don't let this unique chance slip by! Assemble your team, sharpen your minds, and dive into a night filled with challenging quizzes, delightful camaraderie, and the dream of meeting a football legend. With limited seats available, this is an invitation to be part of an extraordinary journey, from a quiz victory at the Borders Micro Bar to a personal encounter with Kevin Keegan at the Empress Building.

Reserve your spot today by visiting the Borders Micro Bar or checking out the Empress Building's website for more information. Be part of a story that will echo through Mexborough's streets, celebrating our heroes, our history, and the ties that bind us.