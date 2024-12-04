Star Wars fans set for a treat at Lakeside Village this Christmas

A Stormtrooper garrison are heading to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping, in Doncaster, this December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special visit by the squad on December 7 and 8 is part of a fundraising weekend at the centre for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the Star Wars Stormtroopers to the centre and we know how much our customers enjoy it when they visit. They provide some great photo opportunities and we’re lucky to have them with us over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have so much going on this Christmas and are proud to be able to help local charities as part of our festive activities.

Christmas at Lakeside Village

“As well as the Stormtroopers, visitors will be able to see Santa in his very own polar themed igloo. The free grotto will be open throughout the weekend, from 10.30am until 4pm, and we’ve also got our Artisan Fayre taking place on Saturday, December 7 with a range of Christmas stalls offering sweet treats, gifts and homemade crafts.”

Also onsite during the weekend will be a special fundraising Jaguar car, owned by retired Retford businessman Stuart Dixon, the car, part of his Sherwood Jaguars team, is covered in stickers and shoppers at Lakeside Village have a chance to be a part of this by donating and adding their name to the car.

The quirky fundraising idea has raised more than £300,000 for Bluebell Wood and this is the second car from the fleet to be stickered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Wood, income generation and communication director at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice said: “We can’t wait to bring the Stormtroopers to Lakeside Village this Christmas. We’re looking forward to our fundraising weekend and know that it will be lots of fun.

“It will be fantastic to have the team from Sherwood Jaguars there too with the stickered call – it really does look great.

“We’re extremely pleased that Lakeside Village are supporting us in this way. Earlier in the year the team from the centre came to Bluebell Wood and gave their time to help us too, it is always appreciated.”

The Winter Green featuring Santa's igloo will be open throughout December 2024.

x