Spring is in the air as the popular monthly craft fayre returns to Lakeside Village

The Artisan and Craft Fayre is set to make a welcome return to Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet in Doncaster, on what promises to be an amazing new season, on Saturday, March 1.

The Fayre, hosted on the first Saturday of each month throughout the year, includes a colourful array of stalls, with various stall holders popping up at different dates.

The monthly event offers visitors to Lakeside Village a range of gift ideas and treats, including scented candles, wooden toys, cupcakes, handmade fudge, and many more handmade and independent products.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We can’t wait to welcome back our popular Artisan and Craft Fayre at 9.30am on March 1. This monthly event is a positive addition to the centre, delivering a superb shopping experience for visitors and the chance to try foods from around the world.”

Skinny Guys Pizza will be serving up their authentic wood fired pizzas, and Fresh Olives will be delivering samosas, olives, Turkish delights and the extremely popular baklava. In addition, a range of baked goods will be on offer from Cookie Smith, Bestwick Bakes and Happy Friday Treats, with cupcakes, cookies, brownies and cakes.

There will also be a Bavarian grill with traditional German sausages, the Yorkshire Grill with a charcoal chicken barbecue and Yamas! Offering Greek gyros.

For further information about the Fayre and the dates, visit https://lakeside-village.co.uk/artisan-and-craft-fayre-doncaster-lakeside-village/