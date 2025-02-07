Sheffield’s Lunar Chinese New Year Festival culminates in a spectacular Octagon Gala

This year's Sheffield Lunar Chinese New Year will culminate with the Lunar New Year Spectacular Show at the Octagon Centre.

The Year of the Snake is coming to Sheffield, and everyone is invited to celebrate in spectacular style. The Sheffield Lunar Chinese New Year Festival 2025 is more than just a celebration for the Chinese community—it’s a city-wide event that brings together culture, music, dance, and tradition in an unmissable experience for all ages.

On Monday 10th February, the festival reaches its grand finale with the Lunar New Year Spectacular Show at the Octagon Centre—a breathtaking evening of performances featuring world-class musicians, singers, and dancers. Expect spellbinding dragon dances, stunning costumes, and a musical journey that blends Chinese tradition with global influences. Tickets, priced at £12+bf - £15+bf, are available.

This isn’t just about entertainment—it’s about community. The festival has become one of Sheffield’s biggest multicultural events, welcoming people of all backgrounds to experience the beauty and energy of Lunar New Year celebrations. This year, the festival is proud to partner with Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, ensuring that ticket sales help support an incredible cause.

The Octagon Gala follows a hugely successful weekend of celebrations, which saw thousands gather in the city centre for the Sheffield Lunar Chinese New Year Festival’s Peace Gardens Lunar Fair. Organised by Cultural Inclusive CIC, with support from Sheffield BID and Sheffield City Council, the festival transformed the city into a vibrant hub of cultural performances, dazzling displays, and interactive experiences.

The gravity-defying acrobatic Lion Dance performance from world champions flown in from Foshan, China - not to be missed!

One of the standout moments was the gravity-defying acrobatic Lion Dance performances from world champions flown in from Foshan, China, which drew enormous crowds to the top of Fargate. The festival’s packed schedule also featured a stunning cultural fashion show and Roma Flamenco performances, presented by Terezia Rostas’ Welcoming Cultures Caravan Showcase, alongside high-energy Bollywood dance from Sunrit Culture Group.

Reflecting on the festival’s growing success, Jerry Cheung, Festival Founder and Chairman of Cultural Inclusive CIC, said:

"This festival has once again proved that Sheffield is a city that welcomes and embraces all cultures. To see so many thousands of people coming together to celebrate the Lunar Chinese New Year is truly special. A huge thank you goes to Sheffield BID for their vital support, Sheffield City Council for their backing, and of course, the people of Sheffield, who have once again made this festival an incredible success."

With the Lunar New Year Spectacular Show at the Octagon Centre, the festival promises a memorable grand finale, full of storytelling, music, and breathtaking performances, ensuring that its impact extends far beyond the weekend’s celebrations.