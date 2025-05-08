Seek out the spooky at Doncaster Air Museum
Join Simply Ghost Nights on a ghost hunting event at this most haunted of former R.A.F bases. The site was used during the Second World War by the R.A.F, preceding that it was a civilian air field.
What is not realised about this site is that there are reportedly numerous incidents of, paranormal activity recorded in an and around the many buildings.
Come along and investigate which restless souls still inhabit this former R.A.F base, which spirits walk the corridors of the buildings and stroll around the site.
Paranormal activity reported the solid manifestation of a pilot is said to amble around the Main Hangar, and as been glimpsed on numerous occasions to the shock of the ghost hunters who saw the mysterious, figure literally ghost past the hangar door.
So why not join the Simply Ghost Nights team? Take part in séances, Ouija board and table tipping experiments and also use the latest electrical ghost hunting equipment as you delve in to the past of what is believed to be such a haunted location.
Places are strictly limited and tickets cost only £39pp
For more information, contact Simply Ghost Nights on 07949 943 893 or visit www.simplyghostnights.co.uk