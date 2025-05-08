Seek out the spooky at Doncaster Air Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Now, you too have the opportunity of joining in with a professional ghost hunting and paranormal investigations company, that’s assuming you are brave enough of course, because the very successful and very friendly Simply Ghost Nights team will be hosting an investigation at Doncaster Air Museum on May 31.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join Simply Ghost Nights on a ghost hunting event at this most haunted of former R.A.F bases. The site was used during the Second World War by the R.A.F, preceding that it was a civilian air field.

What is not realised about this site is that there are reportedly numerous incidents of, paranormal activity recorded in an and around the many buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come along and investigate which restless souls still inhabit this former R.A.F base, which spirits walk the corridors of the buildings and stroll around the site.

Join Simply Ghost Nights.

Paranormal activity reported the solid manifestation of a pilot is said to amble around the Main Hangar, and as been glimpsed on numerous occasions to the shock of the ghost hunters who saw the mysterious, figure literally ghost past the hangar door.

So why not join the Simply Ghost Nights team? Take part in séances, Ouija board and table tipping experiments and also use the latest electrical ghost hunting equipment as you delve in to the past of what is believed to be such a haunted location.

Places are strictly limited and tickets cost only £39pp

For more information, contact Simply Ghost Nights on 07949 943 893 or visit www.simplyghostnights.co.uk