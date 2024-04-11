Scout out the fun: Sprotbrough's SproutFest promises a summer of fun
and live on Freeview channel 276
Raise the roof with the scout group who reside on Anchorage Lane. The volunteers and children have been tirelessly working to raise a whopping £40,000 for a much needed new roof. This will ensure that over 70 kids, along with various groups who use the venue, can continue to enjoy the hall and what it has to offer.
In a big push to raise funds, a summer fair is being organised for the 6th July 2024 which will contain rides, games, food, stalls, bouncy castles, face painting, all day live entertainment, princess and pirate meet and greet, and so much more, with free entry!
The scouts do so much for our community such as litter picks, gardening, fundraising and events. And not forgetting the valuable volunteers who organise and plan sessions for the kids aged 4-14. They teach them valuable life skills which will be treasured forever by them.
Please support your local scouts and all that they do, simply by attending this event and showing your support.