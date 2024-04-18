Raise a cuppa for charity this National Tea Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National Tea Day is not just about enjoying a brew; it’s an opportunity to make a difference while indulging in one of Britain’s favourite pastimes. Whether you prefer the elegance of an afternoon tea experience or the comfort of a cuppa at home, easyfundraising is inviting tea lovers to collect free donations for charities and good causes from the comfort of their cup.

To mark this year’s National Tea Day, why not treat yourself or a loved one to an indulgent Afternoon Tea Experience with Wowcher or Virgin Experience Days? Booking through these sites via online platform easyfundraising ensures that with every cup of tea and bite of scone, you're contributing to the greater good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those who prefer a cosy brew at home, consider adding some artisan tea to your online shopping cart with Sainsbury's. Not only will you enjoy the finest blends, but you'll also secure up to £7 in free donations to a charity or good cause of your choice, all without spending an extra penny.

Cup of tea

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, shared "There’s nothing us Brits enjoy more than a good cup of tea, and why not give back to your community in the time it takes to put the kettle on!

“Treat your loved one to a cuppa and collect a donation to that charity or good cause, which will not cost you anything extra. That’s the great thing. The donation you get from easyfundraising doesn’t add anything to your bill."

By harnessing the power of everyday actions like shopping and enjoying tea, easyfundraising empowers individuals to make a meaningful impact on the causes they care about most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are thousands of charities and causes to choose from, with easyfundraising, allowing you to tailor donations to support a cause that is close to your heart. From Animal Free Research UK and HeadsUP Mental Health to Children on the Edge, there’s a cause for everyone.

Impactful stories like that of the Alzheimer’s Society illustrate the tangible difference these donations make. Alzheimer’s Society has raised over £13,000 through the easyfundraising platform, providing a better quality of life for people with dementia. This support ensures they too have someone to share a cuppa with, alongside funding vital research to understand dementia better.

Every purchase made through easyfundraising, whether it's an afternoon tea gift or a pantry staple, helps support vital charities and initiatives across the UK.

This National Tea Day, join easyfundraising in raising a cuppa for charity. Together, let’s make every sip count.