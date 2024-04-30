Quirky Choir: Make new friends and find your voice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Do you love to sing but feel you lack the confidence or experience to join a choir? darts, Doncaster's creative health charity, is on a mission to change that with their inclusive and welcoming choirs for all ages.

Quirky Choir: No experience? No problem!

Quirky Choir is open to everyone, regardless of age, gender, background, or ability. No auditions are required, and you don't need to be able to read music. It's all about the joy of singing and the chance to connect with your community. Quirky Choir meet on Wednesday during term time at The Point, from 6.30pm-8.30pm. Try your first session for free, then it’s just £4.50 per week. There’s no need to book, you can just turn up.

Quirky Choir. Photograph by James Mulkeen for darts.

Hear Quirky Choir Live

In May, Quirky Choir will be performing at several events in Doncaster, offering the perfect opportunity to come and see what they're all about:

"Behold Ye Ramblers" (Wednesday 8th May, 7:45pm at Cast) – Quirky Choir will be lending their vocals to this new play by Neil Gore about The Clarion newspaper and the organisations formed by its readership.

"Sinfonia" (Friday 31st May–Saturday 1st June, 2:30pm & 7:30pm at Cast) – Quirky Choir members will be part of a moving symphony of voices in this performance created by The Performance Ensemble, celebrating the stories of older people.

Looking for a fun and inclusive activity for your child or young person?

Swag Choir. Photograph by James Mulkeen for darts.

Look no further than darts' Swag and Swaglets! These dynamic youth choirs are open to 9-16 year olds who love music, want to perform, and find their tribe. These free choirs offer a welcoming and supportive space to learn new skills, perform chart hits, and discover a passion for music. No experience or auditions are necessary, and all abilities and needs are catered for. Both groups meet on Tuesday evenings during term time at The Point. Swaglets (ages 9-12) meets from 4.30pm-5.15pm and Swag (ages 13-16) follows on from 5.15pm-6.15pm.

Hear Swag and Swaglets Live

Catch Swag and Swaglets live at UK Pride Doncaster 2024 on Saturday 10th August. They'll be performing on the City Stage at Town Field at 1.15pm – come and cheer them on!

Whether you're a seasoned singer or a complete beginner, darts has a choir for you. With Quirky Choir, Swag, and Swaglets, darts offers a welcoming environment for everyone to find their voice, have some fun and experience the physical and mental health benefits of singing with others.