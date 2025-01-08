Queen Tribute at The Doncaster Dome

By Matt Ely
Contributor
Published 8th Jan 2025, 16:20 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 16:28 GMT
Following their hit sell out in March 2024, "Now I'm Here" Queen Tribute are back led by the incomparable Josh Henderson, an internationally acclaimed vocalist known for his stirring portrayal of Freddie Mercury and powerhouse rock tenor vocals.

Ticket link here: https://www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/whats-on/queen-tribute-now-im-here/

Saturday 19th April 2025.

Journey through the decades with the dynamic live band that captures the essence of Queen's legendary sound. With nearly a decade of performing under their belt, "Now I'm Here" has honed their craft to deliver an unforgettable Queen experience, complete with stunning visuals and impeccable musicianship.

Join us for an evening filled with iconic hits like I Want It All, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions, Radio GaGa, and Who Wants To Live Forever, as you sing along and immerse yourself in the timeless magic of Queen. Get ready to be rocked to your core in 2025!

