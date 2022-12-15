News you can trust since 1925
No Christmas Pud - Doncaster artist's Christmas single

Doncaster solo artist 'Ukulele Bailey' has released his first ever Christmas single.

By Stephanie BatemanContributor
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 12:54pm
Ukulele Bailey - playing live recently in Doncaster
Ukulele Bailey has released his Christmas Single ‘No Christmas Pud’ as a download on all major online stores worldwide distributed by Distrokid.

The single will be available on Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music, Deezer, itunes, Boomplay, TikTok, Bandcamp, Soundcloud, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, Twitter and all major worldwide online stores.The single will also appear on a compilation CD called ‘A Very Cherry Christmas vol 16 on Cherryade records out now on bandcamp.The single will also appear on BBC Radio Sheffield’s upload show in the next week or so along with an interview by BBC Presenter Ellie Colton.

