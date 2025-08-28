Ninth annual Sprotbrough Scarecrow Festival

Over that weekend, the village of Sprotbrough is always transformed into a magic burrow of fun and wonder. You turn down one street and are met with a scene from Alice in Wonderland. The next corner you could be met with a Chinese dragon or a life-size Barbie! Anything and everything goes.

The organisers are keen to not put limits on what people can create which opens up a whole village of possibilities. Christmas in September? Why not? Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk playing badminton? You’ve got it!

Now entering its ninth year, this year’s festival is aiming to raise money for St John’s Hospice, Balby. Previous recipients include Doncaster Mind and Baby Basics, Doncaster. The organisers always ensure that any money raised stays within the local area and benefits the Doncaster community.