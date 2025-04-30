Night of the Stars - The Greatest Hits is coming to Doncaster Little Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bringing you your favourite classics of iconic songs by some of the greatest artistes of all time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bringing you the timeless hits of iconic songs from some of the most legendary Artistes of all time.

Night of the Stars - The Greatest Hits

Doncaster Little Theatre

Sandy Smith - Songs of the Stars

Friday May 16 at 7.30pm

Tickets available online or phone Box Office 01302 340422

https://doncasterlittletheatre.co.uk/events/night-of-the-stars/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Cher Tina Turner, Whitney Houston & Celine Dion to Shirley Bassey, Barbra Streisand, Adele and many more, each track is handpicked to entertain you

Sandy Smith with one of her heart rendering ballads

This show is brought to you by the outstanding and captivating voice of Sandy Smith who moves effortlessly from the heart-rendering ballads to the high-energy anthems and dancefloor numbers. Sandy’s unforgettable performances, as seen on London’s West End Theatres, Cruise Liners and across in Europe, and is proving extremely popular wherever it goes.

The show will take you on a journey through the decades including many of the greatest songs ever recorded such as “Diamonds are Forever” ‘I’m Alive’, Somewhere, and Skyfall, to name just a few!

The likes of Simply The Best, Believe and I want to Dance with Somebody will leave you with that feel-good vibe whilst the anthems of Abba and Queen will bring you to your feet!