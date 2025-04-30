Night of the Stars - The Greatest Hits is coming to Doncaster Little Theatre
Bringing you the timeless hits of iconic songs from some of the most legendary Artistes of all time.
Night of the Stars - The Greatest Hits
Doncaster Little Theatre
Friday May 16 at 7.30pm
Tickets available online or phone Box Office 01302 340422
https://doncasterlittletheatre.co.uk/events/night-of-the-stars/
From Cher Tina Turner, Whitney Houston & Celine Dion to Shirley Bassey, Barbra Streisand, Adele and many more, each track is handpicked to entertain you
This show is brought to you by the outstanding and captivating voice of Sandy Smith who moves effortlessly from the heart-rendering ballads to the high-energy anthems and dancefloor numbers. Sandy’s unforgettable performances, as seen on London’s West End Theatres, Cruise Liners and across in Europe, and is proving extremely popular wherever it goes.
The show will take you on a journey through the decades including many of the greatest songs ever recorded such as “Diamonds are Forever” ‘I’m Alive’, Somewhere, and Skyfall, to name just a few!
The likes of Simply The Best, Believe and I want to Dance with Somebody will leave you with that feel-good vibe whilst the anthems of Abba and Queen will bring you to your feet!