New ‘sensory cave’ opens at Lakeside Village

A new sensory room experience has opened at Lakeside Village to help reduce social isolation for individuals and families.

The mobile ‘Cave’ (Controlled Audio Visual Environment), designed and manufactured by Spacekraft based in Shipley, is the first outdoor unit fitted in the UK.

The Cave, which costs £6 per half hour session, reduces social isolation and helps people with hypersensitivity to loud noises, bright lights and overcrowding have some time out in a safe and secure environment

Utilising tactile panels, sound activated displays and interactive technology, the Cave allows families to visit busy places by providing a calming atmosphere and soothing sensory experience eliminating potential sensory bombardment and anxiety.

The sensory Cave illuminates the imagination, sparks creativity and engages the senses with ten speciality sensory experiences including fibre optic twinkle panel, musical touch wall, vibrating colour column, bright sparks panel, infinity tunnel, UV musical tactile panel, vibro acoustic seat, projectors, rainbow ball and UV carpet and lights.

Abby Chandler, deputy manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We know that coming to a busy shopping environment can be difficult for some families, particularly those where an individual has extra needs. We hope, for a small charge, our new mobile Cave will be a welcome addition to our offering here at Lakeside Village.

“The Cave, which is designed to reduce anxiety and sensory overload, has been created to support those who might otherwise avoid busy, loud and bright places. It helps to transform these spaces into more accessible and inviting destinations with the support of an interactive, enriching and immersive experience.

“It is important that we are always looking at ways to make Lakeside Village as accessible as possible and we hope our new sensory Cave helps to provide a safe haven whilst at the centre to help individuals and families feel safe and supported.”

Visitors to Lakeside Village can also enjoy a quiet hour each Saturday, introduced to support neurodiverse customers. This takes place between 9.30am and 10.30am - the lights at the centre are dimmed and the music is turned off.

Bookings for the Cave, which costs £6 per half hour session, can be made online at https://lakesidevillagedoncaster.sensorycave.co.uk/

For more information about Lakeside Village, please visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk