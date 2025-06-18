Meet the Holocaust survivor: Arek Hersh MBE at the National Holocaust Museum, Thursday, July 31

Born in Sieradz, Poland in 1928, Arek survived the Łódź ghetto, multiple forced labour camps, Auschwitz-Birkenau, a death march, and imprisonment in Buchenwald and Theresienstadt before being liberated in 1945. He was just 11 years old when he was first taken by the authorities, and only 17 when the war ended.

After arriving in the UK as one of the “Windermere Boys,” Arek built a new life while carrying the immense weight of loss. 81 members of his extended family were murdered during the Holocaust.

For many years, he remained silent about his experiences, before eventually sharing his story in the acclaimed memoir A Detail of History. Since then, Arek has dedicated his life to Holocaust education, speaking to thousands of students and adults about the importance of remembrance and the dangers of hatred.

Book your ticket now at www.holocaust.org.uk/event/meet-the-holocaust-survivor-arek-hersh-mbe to hear Arek's story first hand.

Arek Hersh

After the talk, there will be an opportunity for Arek to sign your copy of his book, which you can order below and collect on the day.

Please note: due to the sensitive material discussed in Arek's talk, it is only suitable for individuals 14+

Location:

National Holocaust Museum

Arek Hersh

Acre Edge Road

Laxton, Newark

Nottinghamshire NG22 0PA