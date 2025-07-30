Meadowhall's Red Shoe Walk to take place this Sunday with Tony Christie

Meadowhall and Sheffield Hospitals Charity are inviting the community to take part in the very first Red Shoe Walk this Sunday, August 3, at 10am, raising vital funds to support people affected by dementia with support from local favourites Steve Bracknall and Tony Christie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last-minute walkers are welcome to register on the day at the Summer Beach Club from 9am, ahead of the walk setting off at 10am.

Starting from the Summer Beach Club, the 3km accessible route circles the outskirts of Meadowhall and is designed to be suitable for all ages and abilities, making it the perfect day out for families, friends, and colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A star-studded warm up plans to get the crowd energised and motivated for the stroll, including musical legend and Sheffield Hospital Charity ambassador Tony Christie performing his timeless anthem “(Is This the Way to) Amarillo”. He’ll also be joined by fan favourites Sonic the Hedgehog, Optimus Prime, and Gladiators finalist Bronte Jones.

Meadowhall's Red Shoe Walk will take place this Sunday

Support for the Red Shoe Walk has gained momentum across the region, with local communities, sports clubs, and well-known personalities rallying behind the cause. Recently Rotherham United and Sheffield United’s men’s teams proudly showcased their support and were pictured with their Red Shoe Walk t-shirts before a pre-season friendly.

Adding to this, social media personality Steve Bracknall, best known as the assistant manager of Royal Oak FC, has shown his support for the event on Instagram, using his iconic motivational personality to encourage his fans to take part on Sunday.

Participants are encouraged to wear their brightest red shoes, with free red shoe covers available on the day, however red shoes are not needed to take part in the event. The colour red has been shown to stimulate brain wave activity in people with dementia, making it a powerful and symbolic part of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets start from £3 and include a Red Shoe Walk t-shirt and free entry to Meadowhall’s Summer Beach Club, where families can enjoy fairground rides, live music, and entertainment for all ages.

Anyone wearing a Red Shoe Walk t-shirt on the day can also take advantage of exclusive discounts in selected Meadowhall retailers and restaurants including Mango, Sweaty Betty, The Reel Greek and Clubhouse. The full list of participating retailers can be found here.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, commented: “We’re set for an incredible atmosphere this Sunday, with the iconic Tony Christie performing at the event and getting everyone into good spirits, with our other special guests adding to the excitement for the whole family.

“Dementia affects so many families across Yorkshire, and the Red Shoe Walk is a wonderful opportunity for people to come together, enjoy a memorable family day out, and raise vital funds for such an important cause. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone on the day!”

To find out more about the event, visit Sheffield Hospitals Charity website.