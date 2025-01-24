Meadowhall unveils exciting celebrations for Chinese New Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meadowhall has joined forces with organisations across Sheffield to launch exciting celebrations in honour of Chinese New Year.

This weekend, visitors can immerse themselves in traditional Chinese culture with free lantern-making workshops. Open to all ages with no booking required, the hands-on sessions allow participants to create beautiful lanterns, an iconic symbol of Chinese celebrations.

The workshops will take place at the Sessions Stand outside River Island on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th January. Participants can choose to showcase their creations at Meadowhall or take them home as a memorable keepsake.

Additionally on Friday 31st January, Meadowhall will host the world champion Foshan Lion Dance Troupe as they make their debut appearance in Sheffield. The troupe will showcase their incredible skill with a short performance in the Lower Oasis at 6.30pm. The event will be introduced by the Lord Mayor, Meadowhall centre director, Darren Pearce and organisers of Sheffield Lunar Chinese New Year.

The Foshan Lion Dance Troupe will perform on Friday 31st January in the Lower Oasis at 6.30pm

The Foshan Lion Dance Troupe will also perform at Peace Gardens in Sheffield on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd February, offering even more opportunities to experience the captivating cultural celebration. The ancient tradition of Foshan Lion Dancing is believed to bring good fortune, prosperity, and happiness for the year ahead.

Meadowhall has partnered with Sheffield Lunar Chinese New Year and the Confucius Institute at The University of Sheffield to launch the celebrations and promote awareness and appreciation of key cultural traditions.

The festivities will also raise vital funds for The Children’s Hospital Charity, with proceeds contributing to the life-changing work at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, helping to improve the lives of patients, their families, and the dedicated NHS staff who care for them.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, commented: “As a key destination for those across Sheffield, we’re proud to be supporting the city’s Lunar Chinese New Year celebrations again this year before celebrations head to the city centre.

“We’re thrilled to bring people together to celebrate this special occasion while also supporting The Children’s Hospital Charity and raising vital funds for their incredible work.”

Jerry Cheung, founder of New Era, Cultural Inclusive C.I.C and Sheffield Chinese Lunar New Year, said: 'The Sheffield Lunar Chinese New Years Festival is a vibrant celebration of culture, unity, and new beginnings.

“It's a time to honour tradition, embrace diversity, and bring our community together in joy and prosperity as we welcome Year of the Snake."

Andy Barker, director of the Confucius Institute at University of Sheffield, said: "Our collaboration with Meadowhall for Chinese New Year is an exciting opportunity to bring Chinese culture to the heart of Sheffield.

"It allows us to connect to all, sharing our commitment to cultural exchange. Our lantern-making workshops showcase creativity and tradition, bringing children and adults together to enjoy the celebrations."

A full breakdown of events and celebrations are below:

Lantern Making Workshop

· Saturday 25th January, 10am-6pm

· Sunday 26th January, 11am-5pm

Lion Dance performance

· Friday 31st January, 6:30pm-7:30pm

For full details of the celebrations on offer, visit https://meadowhall.co.uk/event/chinese-new-year