Live Performance - 'Gideon: A Play with Music' at the National Holocaust Centre and Museum
As the final event in our trilogy, following Dr. David Fligg's author talk and Chris Miggells' piano concert, this moving performance explores into the resilience of music amid oppression, war, and propaganda.
A collaboration between Bradford Cathedral, Bradford Reform Synagogue, and Modalways CIC, this production marks 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and Gideon Klein’s death, as well as the 30th anniversary of the Bosnian genocide. Supported by Arts Council England, it is an adaptation of David Fligg's Gideon Klein: Portrait of a Composer and Don't Forget About Me, inviting audiences to reflect on history, hope, and the power of art in times of crisis.
For more information and to book, visit: https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/live-performance-gideon-a-play-with-music
Location: Acre Edge Road, Laxton, Newark NG22 0PA.