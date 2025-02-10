Kirk Bramwith Snowdrop Festival Walk for Doncaster Ramblers

By Peter Rowsell
Published 10th Feb 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 11:36 BST
Nineteen ramblers embarked on an 11-mile leisurely walk from Fishlake. The weather was cold and overcast with occasional light rain and a brisk easterly wind making it feel colder. Fishlake was mentioned in the Domesday Book as "fiscelac," derived from Old English meaning 'fish-stream'.

The village has a history of severe floods, notably in November 2019 when the River Don overflowed, affecting over 170 homes and businesses. Initially the walk followed the River Don upstream.

The group paused at St Mary's Church in Kirk Bramwith to enjoy the annual Snowdrop Festival. This Norman church, established around 1120, has a Norman doorway adorned with beakhead carvings and zig-zag patterns, and a tower constructed in the late 13th or early 14th century.

The church houses furniture crafted by the renowned Robert Thompson, known as the ‘Mouseman’ of Kilburn. His signature carved mice can be found throughout the church.

Waiting in eager anticipationplaceholder image
After enjoying warming hospitality and the sight of blooming snowdrops, the walkers continued to Sykehouse for lunch. The return journey followed the New Junction Canal back to Fishlake.

Many thanks to Gareth for leading this walk and George for back marking.

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

A flurry of whiteplaceholder image
Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

