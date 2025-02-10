Kirk Bramwith Snowdrop Festival Walk for Doncaster Ramblers

Nineteen ramblers embarked on an 11-mile leisurely walk from Fishlake. The weather was cold and overcast with occasional light rain and a brisk easterly wind making it feel colder. Fishlake was mentioned in the Domesday Book as "fiscelac," derived from Old English meaning 'fish-stream'.

The village has a history of severe floods, notably in November 2019 when the River Don overflowed, affecting over 170 homes and businesses. Initially the walk followed the River Don upstream.

The group paused at St Mary's Church in Kirk Bramwith to enjoy the annual Snowdrop Festival. This Norman church, established around 1120, has a Norman doorway adorned with beakhead carvings and zig-zag patterns, and a tower constructed in the late 13th or early 14th century.

The church houses furniture crafted by the renowned Robert Thompson, known as the ‘Mouseman’ of Kilburn. His signature carved mice can be found throughout the church.

After enjoying warming hospitality and the sight of blooming snowdrops, the walkers continued to Sykehouse for lunch. The return journey followed the New Junction Canal back to Fishlake.

Many thanks to Gareth for leading this walk and George for back marking.

