Johnny 5 comes to Doncaster Comic-Con

Doncaster Comic-Con is back at Doncaster Dome on Sunday, June 2, hosting another great geeky family fun day out and with a special appearance by Johnny 5 of Short Circuit fame.

Unleashed Events are back at the Dome with their annual comic-con, but this time with new owners including Kathryn Marshall, who said: "We are very excited to take over this legacy and have one of our first events be in Doncaster where we have heard such wonderful things!

"We look forward to putting our own slant on the Unleashed Events legacy in Doncaster.”

Doncaster Comic-Con is the perfect day out for all the family with a range of media guests including Chris Barrie - the famous Rimmer from Red Dwarf - Ryan Quarmby (The Gathering, The Five Pillars and The Last Kingdom), and Jemma Moore (Flashback, Host and Dragon Kingdom).

Johnny 5 is set to appear at the Doncaster Comic-Con

There will be movie scene attractions, costume characters, gaming and so much more for you to enjoy!

Doncaster Comic-Con has always been popular in South Yorkshire and we look forward to putting on another great event you can be proud of.

All of our events are fantastic for regular con goers but also for those new to the convention scene. There will be everything from comics to dinosaurs, model painting to The Shire, and Ewoks to retro gaming consoles!

Kathryn Marshall, “We are especially excited to have Johnny 5 from the beloved Short Circuit films visiting us for photographs and demonstrations”

Doncaster Comic-C0n Flyer

As well as comic book and animation artists and authors there will be vendor tables of comic books, Funko Pops, toys, collectibles, original art and much, much more!

You can even come along dressed up in your favourite costume or cosplay…lots of people do and there will be a cosplay masquerade with some fantastic prizes to win. So, don’t be surprised if you see Spiderman or a Jedi heading towards Doncaster Dome on the day!

Kathryn Marshall of Unleashed Events says “This is destined to be a great comic-con event and it is a fantastic opportunity to come along and have some fun! DoncasterComic-Con always has such an amazing atmosphere as everyone is there for a shared interest and to have a good time. Head on down to see what Doncaster Comic-Con is all about – meet the TV and Film stars, have your photo taken with the TARDIS, browse the market of stalls with a vast selection of geeky goodies, dance with your anime friends, and it doesn’t even matter if you come along dressed as your favourite character or simply wear your favourite geeky t-shirt you are going to have an incredible time!”

