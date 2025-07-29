It’s festival fever in Sherwood Forest this August

The 39th Robin Hood Festival is taking place at RSPB Sherwood Forest at Edwinstowe, in north Nottinghamshire.

On Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd August, the Knights of Nottingham Medieval Jousting Display Team bring their fabulous equestrian skills to the nature reserve once again, with a two-part retelling of Robin Hood’s battle with the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Go Active Falconry will be showing some of their magnificent birds of prey and flying them over the festival arena.

Elsewhere, festival favourites the Medieval Maniax will be bringing mayhem and mirth to the Major Oak green, with other regular performers including children’s entertainer Bill Brookman, magician Nathaniel Bagshot and the mischievous Simple Tom, who will be wandering and roving the trails.

There will be historical re-enactment from the Middle Ages courtesy of The Ferrers Household, storytelling from Jim Munro and Robert of Wentbridge, and music of the Medieval era from De Mowbray’s Musicke, Myal & Peg, and Sloe Gin.

More fun follows on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th August, with the Fantasy in the Greenwood Weekend, featuring Witcher workshops from The Academy of the Wolf and orc bootcamps led by the Galactic Knights.

The Whitby Krampus Run returns to Sherwood for a summer visit and firebreather What A Palaver is back at the Festival after a year away.

And this year there is a costume competition for visitors, which is just £1 to enter.

Things quieten down a little on 16th and 17th August with a focus on wildlife, including bug hunts and other fun activities to get you up close to nature.

The Grand Finale weekend from 23rd-25th August is headlined by The Sherwood Outlaws, whose blend of hand-to-hand combat, storytelling and comedy bring a very entertaining spin to the legends each year.

The venue will also host the annual Nottinghamshire Day Festival on Saturday 23rd August, when Nottinghamshire County Council will be staging its celebration of all things Notts.

There will be traders selling a range of distinctive and unusual crafted goods and plenty of local food vendors to ensure there is lots of refreshment options for festival-goers to choose from no matter which weekend they choose.

Admission to the event is free but there is a special event parking charge of £15 (£12 for RSPB members) on 2nd & 3rd August, 9th & 10th August and 23rd – 25th August. There is also a charge for activities including archery and axe-throwing and bug hunts.

All the event information is available at visitsherwood.co.uk/home/robin-hood-festival-2025/

Updates are also available on the Festival Facebook page facebook.com/robinhoodfestival/

