Barratt Homes Yorkshire East is inviting homeowners searching for a new property to an Instant Part Exchange event at its Lancaster Gardens development in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th February, between 10am and 5:30pm, homeowners can visit Barratt Homes’ Lancaster Gardens to find out more about the housebuilder’s Part Exchange scheme.

The Part Exchange Scheme aims to reduce the stress of those looking to sell their home by removing the sales chain and giving the reassurance of a guaranteed buyer. Prospective buyers can use the scheme to buy a new home at Lancaster Gardens and sell their existing property to Barratt Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buyers will be offered fair market value for their old home which they can remain in until their new home is ready, making the whole process efficient and straightforward.

Local housebuilder invites house hunters to Instant Part Exchange event in Doncaster

At the event, potential buyers will have the opportunity to meet with a member of the Barratt Homes Part Exchange team, where they can discuss the scheme, details of properties available and understand local resale comparables.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, commented: “Our upcoming event at Lancaster Gardens is a fantastic opportunity for interested house hunters to find out more about the scheme and receive helpful, personalised advice from our Part Exchange experts.

“Part Exchange is a brilliant scheme, specifically designed to make moving home easier. We hope this event can showcase how using this scheme can support homeowners in making their move to Doncaster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also a variety of other buying incentives available at Lancaster Gardens, each designed to help buyers step up or onto the property ladder. These include Deposit Boost, Kickstart Ownership and the Key Worker Deposit Contribution.

Nestled in 8.3 acres of open space, Lancaster Gardens offers a perfect blend of semi-rural charm and modern convenience. Excellent transport links via the A1M and M18 make commuting effortless, with Doncaster’s vibrant center just a short drive away.

For further information on Barratt Homes’ Lancaster Gardens development, please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev-002648-lancaster-gardens/