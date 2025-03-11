Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre reopens for camping and activities for the 2025 season

Campers and outdoor activity enthusiasts will be welcomed back to Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre later this month as the 2025 season begins.

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) is now taking bookings for the campsite and range of water and land-based activities.

Chris Wright, head of leisure and wellbeing at DCLT, said: "We're thrilled to be getting ready to reopen our camping and activity facilities at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre for what promises to be an exciting 2025 season. The centre provides the ideal retreat for families, friends, and individuals looking to escape to the great outdoors.

"Our beautiful lakeside setting creates the perfect backdrop for camping, with visitors able to pitch up and unwind in the fresh air before taking advantage of our range of water and land-based activities. Whether you're looking to glide across the lake in a boat, test your balance on a paddleboard, try your hand at archery, challenge yourself on our climbing wall, or experience the thrill of axe throwing, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

The lake at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre

"After a day of fun and adventure, campers can relax by their tents and soak up the peaceful surroundings. It's a wonderful way to disconnect from everyday life and make lasting memories in nature."

The centre offers camping pitches suitable for tents of all sizes, with modern facilities available on-site. Water activities include boating and paddleboarding, while land-based activities feature archery, axe throwing, and a climbing wall.

Doncaster Aquapark, based on the lake at Hatfield, will reopen in May.

Bookings for camping pitches and all activities can be made online. For more information or to book your stay, visit www.hatfieldoutdoor.co.uk