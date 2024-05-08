Happy Jack: playwright John Godber coming to Cast in Doncaster in June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After their tour of 'Do I Love You?', the John Godber Company returns to its roots to present Godber’s first play, written when he was 25 this summer!

This heart-warming and hilarious slice of mining family life, tells the story of Jack and Liz and their fifty year marriage through thick and thin. Godber captures life at the coal face, in the pit village, on the donkeys and by the fireside. The play ache’s with the ups and down or ordinary family life, hilarious and touching, political and angry.

Performed by multi BAFTA award winning married couple Godber and his wife Jane Thornton, this production is a celebration of mining families across Yorkshire!

Happy Jack by John Godber

After Scary Bikers played to rave reviews on the West End in 2019 Godber and his wife reunite on stage in the play that brought them together almost forty years ago.

This is certainly a special production.