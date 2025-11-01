Going crackers on Britain's poshest train

Northern Belle Christmas special

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain's poshest train will take passengers from Doncaster to Edinburgh this month for the Scottish capital’s spectacular Christmas markets.

A tartan-clad piper will play on the platform of Doncaster station as the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle pulls in. Then passengers will board over a red carpet before being a uniformed steward hands them their first glass of champagne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means an early start on Saturday, November 22, for the train is scheduled to leave at 7.30am. But it promises to be a magical day out.

Festive spirit ... a passenger on the Northern Belle

For Edinburgh claims its markets – spread out across Princes Street, George Street and Castle Street – are the “crown jewels” of the festive season.

As well as stalls selling unique crafts from all over Scotland and Europe, there is a family funfair, a big wheel, a covered skating rink, street entertainers and loads of festive food and drink.

Not that the Northern Belle’s passengers will need the food. For they will be served a leisurely three-course brunch during the journey to Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then after returning to the train at 5pm there will be more champagne and caviar before they tuck into a sumptuous six-course feast on the way home.

Cocktail time ... a steward serves drinks aboard the Northern Belle

A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: “There are only a few seats left on this train so you’d be crackers to miss it!

‘But if you do, we are arranging a fabulous Christmas Lunch trip with a seven-course festive feast from Doncaster on Wednesday, December 17.”

The Northern Belle has recently been voted one of world’s top 10 trains by the readers of the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And last year when featured on Channel 5, narrator Bill Nighy described it as the “the grand dame of luxury travel”.

Music while you dine ... the train's band serenades passengers

The train even has its own resident musicians who serenade passengers while they dine, and a conjuror adds an extra touch of magic as he wanders from table to table.

Although these trips from Doncaster will be hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive, there will be a steam trip from the town next year over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line.