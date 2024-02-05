Glamorous drag queen show coming to The Empress Building in Mexborough
Dame Ida's 'International Cabaret Show' is set to dazzle audiences at Empress Building on Saturday 2nd March 2024!
The sensational Dame Ida is storming onto the Empress Building stage with her most glamerous show show yet! Prepare to be captivated as she takes the UK, Spain, Greece, and France by storm, lighting up cities with her electrifying performances.
With 25 breathtaking costume changes and a medley of hits from your favorite Musicals, as well as all time hits you ALWAYS need to sing along to, Ida's show promises an unforgettable night of entertainment!
This comedy extravaganza is jam-packed with hilarious parodies, outrageously sharp jokes, and some good old fashioned tongue-in-cheek humor that will have you rolling in the aisles.
Dame Ida is a seasoned performer who knows just how to delight every audience. From prestigious Five Star Hotels to intimate Little Theatres, she's graced stages all across the UK and Europe. No venue is too big or too small, and she has mastered the art of connecting with crowds no matter who she meets.
Please Note* Strobe Lighting and Smoke Effects are used throughout the show. *Adult Humor Advised.