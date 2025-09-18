Ghost Hunt @ Warmsworth Hall, Doncaster, Oct 4th 2025

Dare you investigate the ghostly world of Warmsworgh Hall.

Ghostly children playing with a visitors shoes have been spotted and two children wearing flat caps have also been seen in the building

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This location has been a firm favourite of Simply Ghost Nights for over 15 years. Built in 1702 for John Battie 2nd this building has an appearance like something from withering heights.

Ghostly children playing with a visitors shoes have been spotted and two children wearing flat caps have also been seen in the building and the sight of soldiers are seen on a regular occasion at Warmsworth Hall. One night when we were there setting up the room for our guests we were shocked when the door to that room slammed so loud without any explanation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spirit of a boy called James has made his presence known on many an investigation. It is said some of the staff are so afraid to step into the building at night,

We do not waste your event time talking about us, we utilise all the time possible into investigation time giving you the best opportunity to experience something. although all our experiments are optional you will have the opportunity to

Why not come and experience an evening with Simply Ghost Nights at this fantastic Old Manor House.

Your ghost night commences with a brief chat about what you may experience as a ghost hunter on the night and how to use all our ghost hunting equipment whether you are using the spiritual or scientific the equipment, you are free to use any of the ghost hunting equipment as you attempt to interact with the spirit world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We do not waste your event time talking about us, we utilize all the time possible into investigation time giving you the best opportunity to experience something. although all our experiments are optional you will have the opportunity to participate in:

Victorian Séances

Table Tipping Experiments

Ouija Boards

Glass Divination

Lone Vigils (optional)

Human Pendulum

Use all the latest ghost hunting equipment such as Mel Meters, K2 meters, Franks box, motion sensors, sound enhancers, night vision goggles, infra red camera's and much more as we search for ghostly communication from the other side

Why not come and experience an evening with Simply Ghost Nights at this fantastic location!

Tickets priced at £39.00 p/p

Start Time 9pm - 1.45am

Warmsworth Hall

Just off Junc 36 of A1, Holiday Inn, Doncaster, DN4 9JU