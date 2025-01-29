Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Join us at the National Holocaust Centre and Museum this half term on Tuesday 18th February from 1pm-2pm to get your hands on history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are so excited to reveal our brand-new Handling Box, packed full with incredible artefacts!

Explore how ordinary people became and still become refugees, by handling amazing objects that have been donated to us by Holocaust Survivors. This workshop is free and family-friendly and will be led by one of our expert educators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Book your free tickets now via our What's On page: https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/get-your-hands-on-history-free-family-friendly-history-workshop-for-february-half-term

Admission charge applies.

The National Holocaust Centre and Museum is located in near Laxton, Newark. For more information, visit our website: www.holocaust.org.uk