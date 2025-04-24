Get d/Deaf aware this Deaf Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses, non-profit organisations and community members from across Doncaster are being invited to a free Deaf Awareness workshop at Doncaster Deaf Trust to mark Deaf Awareness Week (May 5-11, 2025).

The special session, taking place in Parker's Café, on Wednesday May 7, will provide attendees with practical tips and strategies to improve communication with d/Deaf people.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust said: "We are pleased to be offering this Deaf Awareness session during Deaf Awareness Week.

"We hope that people from across the borough will join us and help to spread the message about being d/Deaf aware.

Hannah Anderson delivering Deaf Awareness training

"It is a chance to learn, connect and raise awareness. Places are free but limited to ensure that attendees get the most out of the session so if you want to book on, get a place quickly."

The workshop will cover essential topics including basic British Sign Language (BSL) greetings, common communication barriers faced by d/Deaf people, simple adjustments that businesses can make to be more inclusive and tips for clear face-to-face communication.

Deaf Awareness Week is a national initiative aimed at promoting understanding of the diverse experiences of d/Deaf people and the challenges they face in everyday life.

This year's theme is Beyond Silence, emphasising breaking barriers, advocating for accessibility, and celebrating the resilience and contributions of d/Deaf people in all aspects of life.

To book a space on the FREE to attend event, that takes place on May 7 from 5pm to 7pm, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/doncasterdeaftrust/1676609

For more information about Doncaster Deaf Trust visit www.doncasterdeaftrust.org.uk