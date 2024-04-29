Gardens open for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you go down to Bessacarr today you’re sure of a big surprise,

If you go down to Bessacarr today you may not believe your eyes

For every gardener that ever there was, will gather there for certain because

WHAGS and BAGS (Whin Hill Amateur Gardeners Soc. and Bessacarr Amateur Gardeners Soc. members

Today’s the day that Bessacarr Gardens are open..

..well, not actually today, because Bessacarr Open Gardens are open again on 15th/16th June, from 1pm to 5 pm and if you have been before you will know how our ‘picnic’ goes.

There are 10 gardens to visit, each with their own style and appeal, whether you are interested in classical English gardens, walled gardens, gardens designed by Chelsea Gold medal winners, small or large, flat or terraced, there is something for everyone.

As for the picnic, there are afternoon teas available, not to mention plant sales and raffle prizes, before you even consider the tombola and the pottery studio.

I think it is fair to say that those who have been before (and that is over 450 visitors each year) will say it is a great weekend where people meet and enjoy each other’s company, whilst providing monies specifically for Doncaster charities, usually small charities which are otherwise over-looked. What is also important is that every penny donated goes to charity (hopefully more than just a penny) Tickets are £6 per person and each covers entrance on both days

(children under 12 are free)

This year our monies will go to two of the Doncaster mental health care charities, Open Minds Counselling Services (helping children from 8 years upwards and adults) and People Focused Group (providing personalised help to those in need, mentally and socially)

In addition, if there are sufficient funds, we will give a donation to P.O.D. (Entertainment for children in hospital)

Tickets can be bought on the day from participating gardens, or Walkers Nursery. Starting is easiest at any garden in Whin Hill Road

If you go down to Bessacarr in June you’d better not go alone

It’s lovely down in Bessacarr in June and just boring to stay at home

For ‘every’ gardener ever there was will gather there for certain