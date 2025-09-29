Gainsborough Library celebrates 120 years with week-long festivities

Gainsborough Library is marking a major milestone in October as it celebrates its 120th anniversary with a week of community activities, special events, and a birthday party on Tuesday, October 7.

Celebrations begin on Saturday, October 4 with a drop-in session for children where they’ll get crafting making party hats, birthday cards, and decorating bunting that will be displayed in the Grade II listed Carnegie Library.

A special birthday party will be held on Tuesday, October 7, including crafting for pre-schoolers from 10:30am to 12 noon. Visitors are invited to enjoy refreshments from 10am, before the official cutting of the birthday cake at 11am.

Local children’s author Bethany Walker - Gainsborough Library’s writer-in-residence, and a GLL Literary Foundation author - will host class visits to the library by local primary schools, including Gainsborough Parish Church School, Castle Wood Academy, Morton Trentside Primary, and Mercer Wood Academy.

Gainsborough Library in the 1970s

As it marks 120 years, Gainsborough Library is also reflecting on its fascinating history. The idea of a free public library in the town was first agreed in 1891, but it was not until 1902 that Councillor Joseph Barlow secured a £4,000 grant from philanthropist Andrew Carnegie to fund its construction.

Designed by Lincoln architects William Scorer and Henry Gamble in a late Tudor style to complement the nearby Old Hall, the New Free Library officially opened on 4 October 1905 with an initial stock of 1,880 books. The library was an immediate success, attracting 500 members in its first week and issuing more than 31,000 books in its first year.

Today, the Grade II listed Carnegie library stands as a remarkable legacy of community spirit and continues to inspire generations of readers.

A special library exhibition of photographs showing how the library has changed over the years will be available to view from Saturday 4 October. There will also be a historical timeline of the library, tracing its journey from the preconstruction phase to the present day.

Gainsborough is a Carnegie Library.

A brochure to guide visitors through the library showcasing notable architectural features is also being produced as part of the 120th birthday celebrations. Included is the decorative frieze bearing the inspirational quote: “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” Also included are descriptions of the crests around the exterior of the building and plaques that are no longer visible, which commemorate influential people from Gainsborough's past.

Nicola Rogers, Library Partnership Manager said: “We’re proud to celebrate 120 years of Gainsborough Library. It’s not just a beautiful building, but a space at the heart of the community that continues to bring people together.”

Gainsborough Library is run by GLL, the not-for-profit social enterprise, on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council. GLL run core and mobile libraries across the county as well as supporting 34 community hubs.

Everyone is welcome to join the celebrations and discover more about Gainsborough Library’s history and future.