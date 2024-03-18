Free family history event in Doncaster
On Saturday 23rd March from 10am- 3pm you can answer these questions at a free event held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 94 Thorne Road Doncaster DN3 5BL.
Experienced volunteers will be available to help and guide anyone who is interested in family history, wants to get started or needs help overcoming a challenge with their research. Computers will be available to use however if you bring along your laptop free Wi-Fi access is also provided.
The church is a global authority on family history and one of the church’s core beliefs is that families are forever, so to help accomplish this, the church sponsors the largest family history website familyserch.org and makes it free for everyone to use.
In addition to FamilySearch.org, volunteers will also give free access to many other major nationally advertised and paid for by subscription, family history websites including Ancestry, Findmypast and, Myheritage.
Event organizer Steve Beaumont said “this event makes it truly accessible to everyone who wants to get started in family history without paying subscriptions to multiple websites. Everyone is welcome to come along, enjoy our facilities, resources and discover your family with our help and support in a friendly, supportive learning environment.”
To learn more about the work of the church see churchofjesuschrist.org, other activities on the day will also include talks on the local history at 11am and video resources from RootsTech the world’s largest family history conference and on demand learning library held in February.
Ample free parking and disabled access is available.