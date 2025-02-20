Withnail and I and David Lynch tribute at Doncaster cult cinema club

Cult comedy classic Withnail and I and a tribute to American film-maker David Lynch are coming to a new Doncaster cinema club.

In The Mood For Film, which is based at Doncaster Little Theatre, kicked off earlier this month – and organisers have lined up a feast of fantastic flicks for the coming months.

March 11 will see a screening of the David Lynch classic Wild At Heart, the 1990 romantic crime comedy-drama thriller starring Nicolas Cage, Laura Dern, Willem Dafoe, Crispin Glover, Diane Ladd, Isabella Rossellini, and Harry Dean Stanton.

The film follows Sailor Ripley and Lula Fortune, a young couple who go on the run from Lula's domineering mother and the criminals she hires to kill Sailor.

Cult classic Withnail and I is coming to Doncaster.

The screening is a tribute to Lynch, who died at the age of 78 in January and who won worldwide acclaim for his surreal mystery thriller, 1990s TV show Twin Peaks.

On April 10, it will be the turn of 1987 Bruce Robinson written and directed Withnail and I, the black comedy about two unemployed actors played by Richard E Grant and Paul McGann looking to escape the drudgery of London with a recuperative break in the Lake District, which proves to be anything but.

Surrounded by booze, drugs and squalor, the pair have to avoid a randy bull, amorous advances from Withnail’s homosexual Uncle Monty, inhospitable locals – including a gun-wielding poacher – as well as horrendous weather and a freezing cold house.

The movie has only grown in popularity since its release, ascending from cult to classic.

May 15 will see the screening of 28 Days Later, the 2002 British post-apocalyptic horror film directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland.

It stars Cillian Murphy as a bicycle courier who awakens from a coma to discover the accidental release of a highly contagious, aggression-inducing virus has caused the breakdown of society.

Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston, Megan Burns, and Brendan Gleeson appear in supporting roles.

A spokesperson for In The Mood For Film said: “Our aims are to bring a diverse and high-quality roster of films to Doncaster, promote a love of cinema and to offer something different to the multiplexes.

"We also want to ensure that the people of Doncaster don't have to travel out of the city for their culture fix.

"If you're huge film lovers, like us, you'll know that to see any cult or fringe films at the cinema, you're having to currently travel to Sheffield, Leeds or even further.

“We believe with Doncaster now having city status, it deserves its own cinema night thats independent from the mainstream.

“The event won't be the normal cinema experience - each film we screen will be presented by us, giving you more of an insight into the film, the directors and the reason we've chosen to present this film.

“We hope to build a community of film lovers in Doncaster that can work together to see a wider range of great films.”

For further details and tickets, visit the In The Mood For Film Facebook page HERE