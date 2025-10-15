Westlife Royal Albert Hall show to be screened at Doncaster cinemas

A spectacular show at London’s Royal Albert Hall by boy band icons Westlife is to be aired on the big screen at two Doncaster cinemas.

Westlife – Live at the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, will be aired in cinemas across the UK from November 29, with Vue and Savoy in Doncaster among those taking part.

CinemaLive will bring the band’s landmark 25th anniversary concert to the big screen, in what promises to be one of the music cinema events of the year.

More than 400 cinemas across the UK and Ireland will come alive with breathtaking visuals and immersive surround sound, placing fans right at the heart of the magic.

This month, Westlife will perform for the very first time at London’s Royal Albert Hall, kicking off their 25th anniversary celebrations with two sold out spectacular shows.

To mark the milestone, the band will be joined by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, bringing Westlife’s biggest hits and fan favourites to life like never before.

With the comfort of your local cinema, it’s the perfect night out to come along with mates, bring a date, reminisce over 25 years of hits, and immerse yourself in the unforgettable atmosphere of Westlife at the Royal Albert Hall.

Speaking about the cinema release, Westlife said: “Performing at the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra is truly a bucket list moment for us and being able to announce that we are sharing the concert in cinemas makes it even more special.

"It’s going to be an unforgettable night so grab your popcorn and don’t forget to sing along!!’

Over the last 25 years, Westlife have established themselves as a defining force within pop and one of the world’s biggest bands of the 21st century. Having sold over 55 million records worldwide, they are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1.

They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK. Overall, Westlife have had an incredible 14 No.1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. They have had 33 No.1 albums worldwide and as a live act they have sold six million concert tickets worldwide and counting.