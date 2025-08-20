The legendary Argentine dancer and Strictly Come Dancing star Vincent Simone returns to the stage this autumn and winter with Tango Passions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This captivating and refined production is coming to Cast in Doncaster on Sunday November 2.

Renowned as the Argentine Tango King, Simone leads a cast of world‐class Tango and Latin specialists on a complex and passionate journey through Tango's transformation from the streets of Buenos Aires to its modern international embrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiences can expect a blend of classic and contemporary choreography set to music spanning legends like Astor Piazzolla and Gotan Project—a sexy, passionate night of rhythm, cultural expression, drama, and emotion.

TV's Strictly Come Dancing star Vincent Simone brings his sensational Tango Passions tour to Cast.

The tour kicks off at Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple on October 20 2025, followed by performances in towns and cities including Paignton, Worcester, Shrewsbury, Bury St Edmunds, Southport, and many more, continuing into early 2026 with dates that include Buxton, Winchester, and Stevenage, as well numerous dates in Scotland.

Vincent said: “I can’t wait to share my passion for the Argentine Tango with audiences around the country. This show is a tribute to the beauty and complexity of this incredible art form, and I’m excited to bring it to life on stage."

Vincent Simone brings decades of international acclaim and Strictly Come Dancing pedigree to the stage, offering choreography that masterfully combines the elegance of Tango tradition with a fresh, modern flair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tango Passions offers theatre audiences the rare opportunity to experience world-class Argentine Tango on their local stage, in a production that is as captivating as it is unforgettable.

To book tickets, visit https://www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/vincent-simone-tango-passions/ or call Cast Ticket Office on 01302 303959