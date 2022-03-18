The last episode of Jane McDonald's My Yorkshire is screened on Channel 5 on Sunday March 20 - plus all her tour venues and dates
In the final episode of My Yorkshire, presenter Jane McDonald starts in Hawes, the pretty market town of Upper Wensleydale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.
There, she visits an old-fashioned sweet shop.
The series has seen Jane in her home-town of Wakefield and stop off at Knaresborough and the coastal towns of Bridlington and Scarborough.
Jane described the series as a love letter to Yorkshire.
"No matter what show I’m on, I always get a mention of Wakefield in somewhere. I just want to show everyone my beautiful city and my beautiful county," who was a regular of Loose Women and presents Cruising with Jane McDonald.
My Yorkshire is on Channel 5 on Sunday March 20 at 9pm.
Jane will be joined by a host of special guests for Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday June 4.
These are Jane's tour dates for 2022
JUNE 9 - DE MONTFORT HALL, LEICESTER
0116 233 3111
JUNE 10 and JUNE 11 - THE WINTER GARDENS, BLACKPOOL
0844 856 1111
JUNE 12 - BRISTOL HIPPODROME THEATRE
03330 096 690
JUNE 18 - LITTLECOTE HOUSE, BERKSHIRE
0330 100 9774
JUNE 25 - THORESBY HALL, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE
0330 100 9774
JULY 1 - VICTORIA THEATRE, HALIFAX
01422 351158
JULY 2 - BODELWYDDAN CASTLE, NORTH WALES
0330 100 9774
JULY 3 - VENUE CYMRU, LLANDUDNO
01492 872000
JULY 7 - THE ANVIL, BASINGSTOKE
01256 844244
JULY 8 - CONGRESS THEATRE, EASTBOURNE
01323 412000
JULY 9 - SINAH WARREN, HAMPSHIRE
0330 100 9774
JULY 10 - PRINCESS THEATRE, TORQUAY
JULY 16 - ALVASTON HALL, CHESHIRE
0330 100 9774
JULY17 - THE ALEXANDRA, BIRMINGHAM
03330 096 690
JULY 18 - NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL, NORWICH
01603 630000
JULY 19 - NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL
01603 630000
JULY 22 - YORK BARBICAN
0203 356 5441
JULY 22 - THE LOWRY, MANCHESTER
0343 208 6000
AUGUST 19 - O2 CITY HALL, NEWCASTLE
0844 477 2000
AUGUST 20 - BRIDLINGTON SPA
01262 678258
AUGUST 27 - CRICKET ST THOMAS, SOMERSET
0330 100 9774
AUGUST 28 - MILTON KEYNES THEATRE
03330 096 690
GET TICKETS
SEPTEMBER 2 - EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE
03330 096 690
SEPTEMBER 3 - ROYAL CONCERT HALL, GLASGOW
0141 353 8000
SEPTEMBER 4 - PERTH CONCERT HALL
01738 621031
SEPTEMBER 9 - CLIFFS PAVILION, SOUTHEND-ON-SEA
0343 310 0030
SEPTEMBER 10 - REGENT THEATRE, STOKE-ON-TRENT
03330 096 690
SEPTEMBER 11 - WOLVERHAMPTON GRAND THEATRE
01902 42 92 12