The Day of The Jackal: Doncaster tourist attractions feature in hit TV show
Viewers of a smash hit espionage thriller were given a surprise – when two Doncaster tourist attractions featured in the plot.
The Day of the Jackal, based on the Frederick Forsyth novel of the same name and starring Eddie Redmayne, has proved a smash hit with audiences – and in last night’s season finale – both Brodsworth Hall and Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s polar bear Hamish were given mentions.
We won’t give away any clues or spoilers, but you can catch the episode on Sky Atlantic.
