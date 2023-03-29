South Yorkshire RSPCA pay tribute to Paul O’Grady, former drag queen Lily Savage, after his death aged 67

Chris Sherwood, RSPCA chief executive, said: "Paul O'Grady's love for animals and the incredible way he told their stories inspired countless families to re-home rescue pets and give them a second chance of happiness.

“His tireless campaigning saw Paul recognised with an RSPCA Animal Hero Award for his outstanding contribution to animal welfare, while he once adopted a little lamb Winston from us who had been rescued from a wheelie bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA Sheffield Shelter added: “He brought the voices of animals in rescue, to the fore. For wonderful Battersea, but also animal rescue in its broadest sense. He was a pioneer for gay rights and was a kind, sincere, funny man. He made us smile and his legacy for animal rescue will not be forgotten.

Paul O'Grady and Winston the lamb

“Sending love to his husband, family, friends,and his Battersea family...and last but certainly not least, his animals.”