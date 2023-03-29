South Yorkshire RSPCA pay tribute to Paul O’Grady, former drag queen Lily Savage, after his death aged 67
South Yorkshire RSPCA has paid tribute to Paul O’Grady, the former drag queen Lily Savage, after his death yesterday, aged 67.
Chris Sherwood, RSPCA chief executive, said: "Paul O'Grady's love for animals and the incredible way he told their stories inspired countless families to re-home rescue pets and give them a second chance of happiness.
“His tireless campaigning saw Paul recognised with an RSPCA Animal Hero Award for his outstanding contribution to animal welfare, while he once adopted a little lamb Winston from us who had been rescued from a wheelie bin.
RSPCA Sheffield Shelter added: “He brought the voices of animals in rescue, to the fore. For wonderful Battersea, but also animal rescue in its broadest sense. He was a pioneer for gay rights and was a kind, sincere, funny man. He made us smile and his legacy for animal rescue will not be forgotten.
“Sending love to his husband, family, friends,and his Battersea family...and last but certainly not least, his animals.”