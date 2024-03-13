Peaky Blinder star Cillilan Murphy spotted looking out of Doncaster flat window

Visitors to the Lakeside area of Doncaster received a shock when they spotted an A lister peering out of a flat window.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Mar 2024, 17:49 GMT
Heartthrob and Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy can be seen taking in the view over the lake thanks to a life size cardboard cutout of him.

The Irish actor recently took the award for his role as nuclear physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, in Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed biopic.

Sorry for those who thought the real thing was on our doorstep!

