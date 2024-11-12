One Direction film to be screened at Doncaster cinema in Liam Payne tribute
2013 behind the scenes movie One Direction: This Is Us, will be screened at Vue on Saturday from 5.35pm.
Directed by Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me), One Direction: This Is Us (PG) follows the most screamed about boyband on their 2012-2013 tour, mixing live concert footage with behind-the-scenes interviews and backstage shenanigans.
Also packed with some mega surprising celebrity cameos, this is something all 1D fans simply need to experience on the big screen.
The movie is a look at Niall, Zayn, Liam, Louis, and Harry's meteoric rise to fame, from their humble hometown beginnings and competing on the X-Factor.
The screening comes after Liam’s death after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires in Argentina on October 16.
