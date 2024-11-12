One Direction film to be screened at Doncaster cinema in Liam Payne tribute

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Nov 2024, 16:49 GMT
A movie chronicling boy band pop sensations One Direction will be screened at a Doncaster cinema this weekend as a tribute to member Liam Payne following his death.

2013 behind the scenes movie One Direction: This Is Us, will be screened at Vue on Saturday from 5.35pm.

Directed by Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me), One Direction: This Is Us (PG) follows the most screamed about boyband on their 2012-2013 tour, mixing live concert footage with behind-the-scenes interviews and backstage shenanigans.

Also packed with some mega surprising celebrity cameos, this is something all 1D fans simply need to experience on the big screen.

The film will be shown this weekend as a tribute to Liam Payne.
The film will be shown this weekend as a tribute to Liam Payne.

The movie is a look at Niall, Zayn, Liam, Louis, and Harry's meteoric rise to fame, from their humble hometown beginnings and competing on the X-Factor.

The screening comes after Liam’s death after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires in Argentina on October 16.

Tickets for the showing can be booked HERE

