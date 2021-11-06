New heroes and classic franchise on the big screen at Doncaster Vue Cinema

Marvel Studios' ETERNALS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021.

Taking the superhero genre in a new, untold direction, the latest installation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Eternals is showing at Vue from Friday 5 November, and fans can book tickets now.

Starring an incredibly talented and diverse cast of stars such as Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and Angelina Jolie, Eternals introduces a group of immortal heroes who must emerge from the shadows to confront an ancient foe hellbent on destroying humanity.

The Deviants. Directed by the Academy Award winning Chloé Zhao, this fresh group of heroes are set to introduce even more wonder and glorious stunts to the next stage of Marvel’s ongoing saga, making this a must-see on the big screen for old and new fans of the franchise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsten Stewart taking on a transformative role of royal proportions portraying Princess Diana in biopic Spencer.

Fresh of the news of her recent engagement, actress Kirsten Stewart is taking on a transformative role of royal proportions portraying Princess Diana in biopic Spencer.

Centred around the majestic halls of the Queen’s Sandringham Estate at Christmas, this potential award contender focuses on the titular princess and her fading relationship with Prince Charles amid rumours their relationship has grown cold. Also starring Sean Harris and Sally Hawkins, Spencer is a breath-taking return to the big screen for Kirsten Stewart in a performance not to be missed on November 5.

A story of triumph and glory, King Richard tells the tale behind tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams and their coach Richard, played by another superstar Will Smith. From the streets of Compton, California all the way to the global stage, follow Richard as he guides the Williams sisters to success, driven by a clear vision and using unconventional methods. A crowd-pleaser from start to finish, King Richard serves up an emotional success story on November 19 at Vue.

Taking a stylish stroll through the legacy of the famous fashion family, House of Gucci brings a star-studded cast and a tale of love, betrayal and murder to the big screen from November 26. Directed by Hollywood legend Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga, fresh from her front cover of Vogue magazine, to acting talent such as Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino, House of Gucci depicts the infamous events surrounding the murder of Maurizio Gucci back in 1995 as we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control. Fans can escape to the world of Gucci along with its dramatic Italian scenery and fabulous sense of style, best seen on the big screen this month.

Eduardo Leal, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “We’ve got a packed line-up of exciting new movies for everyone to enjoy through November.

Vue is also offering memberships, including a host of exclusive treats and rewards, completely free. Vue Members can unlock and receive rewards and freebies straight to their account including free treats and snacks as well as ticket upgrades. Also included with memberships are self-refundable tickets, providing the ultimate flexibility and allowing Members the opportunity to self-refund any ticket purchased online up to three hours prior to the screening – great for when things don’t go as planned.