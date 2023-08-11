The musical fantasy action-adventure film, which follows Moana’s epic journey across the Pacific Ocean, will be screened twice at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping on Thursday 17 August, with showings taking place at both 11am and 3pm.

Lakeside Village’s annual outdoor Summer Cinema is a firm-favourite with families across the region, with popular films screened weekly every Thursday for free throughout the summer holidays.

Moana marks the third screening of the season, following The Super Mario Bros Movie and Encanto.

See Moana at Lakeside

The next films are Toy Story 3 on 24 August and The Secret Life of Pets on 31 August, all at 11am and 3pm.

Di Mellis, centre manager said: “This inspirational family-friendly film will have our Summer Cinema audiences on the edge of their seats, singing along with their favourite musical moments as Moana’s adventure gets underway.”