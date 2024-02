Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Do you, or someone you know, have what it takes to sit in the famous black chair?

Know enough about your Specialist Subject to be forensically tested?

How’s your general knowledge? Are you a pub quiz whizz?

Mastermind is looking for new contestants for its next TV series.

Many start - but only one will finish... Will it be you?

A spokesman said: “We are looking to cast a diverse range of people throughout the whole of the UK. Anyone can apply as long as they are aged 18 or over and are a resident of the UK (including the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man).

“As well as regular quizzers, we also want to encourage people who might not usually apply for quiz shows to get involved.”

How to apply

Please click the following link:

How do you get on the show?

After you have submitted your application, one of the casting team may get in touch to organise a Zoom audition with you. They will do a short

general knowledge quiz and learn more about why you’ve chosen your Specialist Subjects.

The audition will only take 15-20 minutes and is very relaxed and fun!