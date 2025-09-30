Iron Ladies: New film explores women of 1984-85 Miners' Strike

A new documentary film focusing on the women who lived through the 1984-85 Miners’ Strike is set to hit UK cinemas.

Iron Ladies tells the inspiring story of the women who became the backbone of the bitter disupte 40 years ago which pitched Arthur Scargill’s National Union of Mineworkers against Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government.

The film is in UK and Irish cinemas from October 10.

From Scotland down to Kent, women from the coalfields shed light on their experiences of the year long struggle, and how they became the backbone of the strike.

With many still active today, their actions reshaped the landscape of political activism for working-class women.

­Iron Ladies shines a spotlight on the previously overlooked narratives of women, who still fight for their communities today.

Heather Wood, Lorraine Stansbie, Rose Hunter, Kate Alvey, Betty Cook, and Aggie Currie are amongst the 20 unsung working-class heroes to share their stories.

Producer Christie Allanson said: "Working-class narratives by working-class filmmakers are a rarity.

"The communal viewing of this film on the big screen is important to spark those conversations about the political landscape past and present.

"The funding, the approach to filmmaking and the contributors all have one thing in common - passion. As the producer, I feel inspired and empowered by these women, and I hope audiences will feel that way too.".

Director Daniel Draper said: “Twenty amazing women from across the country shared their stories with us - tales of community, creativity and class solidarity.

"There have been plenty of films about the Miners’ Strike, but we believe there is space for a film dedicated to women who contributed so much.

“This is not just a story of the past. All our contributors are still politically active and live in the communities that bear the scars of 40-years ago.

"Filming this documentary over 18-months allowed us to capture the spirit that still exists. We were grateful to be allowed into their homes and to be entrusted with telling this story.

“This film knows which side it’s on - there are no conflicting interviews from police, journalists or scabs - just working class women recalling their actions during 84/85 and beyond.”