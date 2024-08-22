Gladiator experience comes to Meadowhall with epic meet and greet!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Saturday (24th August), Meadowhall will welcome stars of the hit BBC One TV show, Gladiators, in an action-packed experience offering visitors the chance to meet their favourite heroes.

Located on The Avenue outside Clubhouse, people of all ages can get up close and personal with three of the legendary superhumans, who will pose with fans in exclusive photo opportunities.

For the ultimate thrill, anyone over one metre tall will also have the opportunity go head-to-head in a battle of balance by challenging each other to a classic duel in an inflatable arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions will start from 10am and both the meet and greet and inflatable arena will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Please allow plenty of time for your visit.

Gladiator experience comes to Meadowhall

The immersive experience follows the filming of the new series in Sheffield earlier this month, where fans could watch the action live at Sheffield Utilita Arena.

The BBC reboot of the popular 90s TV show hit screens earlier this year, with a new line-up of Gladiators and hosts in the shape of father-and-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said:“We can’t wait to welcome families from Sheffield and beyond to embrace the thrill of the Gladiators in real life and enjoy all the centre has to offer this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re always looking for unique and exciting events for our visitors, so we’re thrilled to be able to provide such a memorable experience.”

Dan Cavallo at BBC added: “Gladiators has gripped the imagination of the nation again and especially so with the kids. Sheffield is such an important city for the show, and Meadowhall is the perfect setting for us to bring the action to life for fans.

“I know I speak for the Gladiators too when I say we’re super excited to see you all!”

For more information on the events on offer at Meadowhall this summer, please visit https://meadowhall.co.uk/whatson