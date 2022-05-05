Four In A Bed: Doncaster luxury holiday lodge to star in Channel 4 reality show

The popular programme sees B&B owners taking it in turns to stay at each others properties – and then paying what they consider is fair with the best value for money establishment winning.

The show will be aired on Saturday with episodes between 1pm and 3pm.

Hawthorn Hideaway will star in Channel 4 show Four In A Bed this weekend.

Bosses at Hawthorn Hideaway, which is near Walkeringham, are remaining tight-lipped about how they fare on the show.