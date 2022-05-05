Four In A Bed: Doncaster luxury holiday lodge to star in Channel 4 reality show

Hawthorn Hideaway, which offers stylish and romantic getaway lodges, will feature in the Channel 4 show this weekend.
The popular programme sees B&B owners taking it in turns to stay at each others properties – and then paying what they consider is fair with the best value for money establishment winning.
The show will be aired on Saturday with episodes between 1pm and 3pm.
Bosses at Hawthorn Hideaway, which is near Walkeringham, are remaining tight-lipped about how they fare on the show.
The holiday lodge firm, which is run by husband and wife team Ronnie and Josephine, offers luxury, romantic, lodges and a narrowboat for couples, with en-suites and hot tubs, as well as a wood burning sauna, BBQ cabin and a beautiful yurt for massage treatments, alongside the picturesque Chesterfield Canal.