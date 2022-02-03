Five great picks for February at Doncaster's Vue Cinema

Mark Wahlberg stars as Victor “Sully” Sullivan and Tom Holland is Nathan Drake in Columbia Pictures' UNCHARTED. Photo by: Clay Enos

Moonfall

Director Roland Emmerich is known for explosive, catastrophic action films such as Independence Day, 2012 and The Day After Tomorrow but his latest film Moonfall is set to reach new, destructive heights. Starring Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry, a mysterious force has knocked the moon from its orbit and is heading on a collision course with Earth with only the world’s finest minds up to the task of preventing complete destruction.

Expect lunar thrills when Moonfall drops on Friday, February 4.

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Act 1)

Jeen-yuhs is a landmark documentary event presented in three acts which follows the life of Kanye West in an intimate portrait as he builds his way from singer to

businessman and becomes a global brand. The perfect choice for music-fans eager for a glimpse into this superstar’s life.

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will be showing exclusively at Vue for one week before it’s Netflix release. Get lost in one of music’s most followed stories in the home of big screen entertainment, from Thursday, February 10.

Death on the Nile

Intrigue, mystery and foul murder is afoot once again as iconic Detective Hercule Poirot is on the case in the blockbuster retelling of Agatha Christie’s classic novel

Death on the Nile. With director Kenneth Branagh also returning as the famous investigator, this Egypt-set sequel to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express features

an A-list cast of suspects including Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman and Letitia Wright.

Death on the Nile is on sale now and will be unveiled at Vue on Friday February 11.

Uncharted

Based on the bombastic best-selling video game series of the same name, adventurous caper Uncharted swings onto the big screen this month. Starring Tom

Holland as the young street-smart Nathan Drake, Uncharted explores his first treasure hunting adventure with his wisecracking partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan,

portrayed by Mark Wahlberg. Explore historical secrets, uncover explosive action set pieces and discover ancient treasures when Uncharted hits the big screen.

Uncharted arrives at Vue on Friday, February 11.

Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage

For fans of fantasy this February, the National Theatre is bringing its adaptation of Philip Pullman’s fantastic mind to the big screen with The Book of Dust: La Belle

Sauvage. Set twelve years before his epic His Dark Materials trilogy, this gripping adaptation by director Nicholas Hytner follows a series of heroes who must deal with a world ravaged by rising tides and storms brewing.

NT Live: The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage heads to Vue on Thursday, February 17

