Family films galore as outdoor summer cinema returns to Lakeside Village

Get your deckchairs and popcorn ready as the hugely popular Summer Cinema is making a welcome return to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping this August.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST

The free open-air film events, which launch on Thursday 3 August, will see customers have the chance to watch some firm favourites for all the family to enjoy.

The cinema will show a range of films every Thursday in August including Encanto, Moana, Super Mario Bros Movie, The Secret Life of Pets and Toy Story 3. There will be two sittings of the chosen film of the day which will be played at 11am and then 3pm.

The full screening schedule is:

A previous summer cinema at Lakeside Village
A previous summer cinema at Lakeside Village
3 August - Encanto (shown at 11am and 3pm)

10 August - The Super Mario Bros Movie (shown at 11am and 3pm)

17 August – Moana (shown at 11am and 3pm)

24 August - Toy Story 3 (shown at 11am and 3pm)

31 August - The Secret Life of Pets (shown at 11am and 3pm)

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “It’s not summer without our outdoor cinema so we are so pleased that it is back once again and we can welcome all our customers, young and old, to join in the fun.

“We love to show a host of family favourite movies with something to suit everyone and this year is no different.

“As in previous year’s, entry is free and we’ll be providing some seating, but people are welcome to bring along their own fold up chairs and come rain or shine the movies will be on! We hope as many people as possible will join us.”

For further information visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk