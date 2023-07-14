Doncaster outdoor cinema screening of Dirty Dancing postponed due to high winds

The 1987 movie starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey was due to be screened at Doncaster Athletic Club on Saturday night – but organisers Outdoor Cinema have been forced to cancel the screening due to the weekend's weather forecast.

A spokesman said: “We regret to inform you that the event we had all been eagerly anticipating must be postponed. Mother Nature, in her unpredictable ways, has decided to unleash high winds upon us, making it unsafe to proceed as planned.

"The safety and well-being of all our attendees, staff, and participants are of utmost importance to us. We have carefully assessed the situation and consulted with experts, and it has been determined that the current weather conditions pose a significant risk.

An outdoor screening of Dirty Dancing in Doncaster has been called off.

"As much as we would love to proceed with the event, we cannot compromise on the safety of everyone involved.

"We understand the disappointment and inconvenience this may cause, especially after all the time and effort put into preparing for this occasion. We share in your frustration, as we were just as excited as you were to come together and celebrate. However, we must prioritise the well-being of all those involved.

"Rest assured, we are already working diligently to reschedule the event at the earliest possible date.

"We will be closely monitoring the weather conditions and consulting with experts to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

"We will communicate the new date and any necessary details as soon as they are finalised and offer alternative options if you can’t make it.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by this postponement. We understand the anticipation and excitement that comes with such events, and we share in your disappointment. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.