News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Doncaster outdoor cinema returns this summer

This summer @outdoorcinemadoncaster brings you two exciting open air cinema experiences at Doncaster Athletes Club.

By Stephanie Bateman
51 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 11:26am

You may or may not have heard but Top Gun Maverick smashed box office records all over the world, and now, you get your chance to see it all over again.

Grab your picnics and drinks, outdoor gear and chairs and come watch this blockbuster film on a huge screen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets start from £12

The outdoor cinema returns to Doncaster this summer
Most Popular

On the day, your ticket can be shown by – printing it off on paper, (actually don’t, think of the environment), use your Smartphone, as organisers will need to scan the QR code. If you lose your ticket there will be a master copy on arrival.

The screening is Friday May 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then, on Saturday July 15 get those dancing shoes ready and singing voices warmed up when Dirty Dancing hits the big screen and no-one will be putting baby in the corner as the promoter encourages an immersive cinema experience.

Book tickets at https://www.cinemaoutdoor.co.uk/doncasteroutdoorcinema

DoncasterTickets