You may or may not have heard but Top Gun Maverick smashed box office records all over the world, and now, you get your chance to see it all over again.

Grab your picnics and drinks, outdoor gear and chairs and come watch this blockbuster film on a huge screen.

Tickets start from £12

The outdoor cinema returns to Doncaster this summer

On the day, your ticket can be shown by – printing it off on paper, (actually don’t, think of the environment), use your Smartphone, as organisers will need to scan the QR code. If you lose your ticket there will be a master copy on arrival.

The screening is Friday May 12.

Then, on Saturday July 15 get those dancing shoes ready and singing voices warmed up when Dirty Dancing hits the big screen and no-one will be putting baby in the corner as the promoter encourages an immersive cinema experience.